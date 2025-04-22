Two Palestinian Homes in Salfit Demolished by Israeli Occupation Forces

West Bank, MINA – The Israeli occupation army demolished on Tuesday two Palestinian homes in the town of Iskaka, located in Salfit province, north of the West Bank, citing the lack of building permits as justification, Palestine Information Center reported.

According to local sources, Israeli troops surrounded the homes before bulldozers moved in to carry out the demolition. The two homes, built several years ago, belonged to two brothers from the Harb family.

Home demolitions are a common occurrence in the West Bank and Jerusalem, where Palestinian residents face extreme difficulty obtaining construction permits from Israeli authorities.

Rights groups have long criticized this policy as discriminatory and part of a broader effort to restrict Palestinian development in the occupied territories. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)