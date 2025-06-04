US-Backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation Accused of Military, Intelligence Ties

Gaza, MINA – The US-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) is facing serious allegations of being affiliated with American military and intelligence agencies, according to a warning issued by the Coalition of Lawyers for Palestine, Switzerland (ASAP), Middle East Monitor reported.

Majed Abusalama, head of the coalition, claimed in a Facebook post that the GHF is executing a covert mission aimed at collecting strategic data to enable external control over Gaza.

He revealed that GHF is working alongside Safe Reach Solutions, a security company reportedly hiring large numbers of US military personnel, retired soldiers, and specialists in visual intelligence and security operations.

According to Abusalama, the recruits are being offered renewable contracts of three to six months, with a daily salary of $1,000, to gather information on Gaza’s population and manage aid distribution operations.

He further alleged that the aim is not purely humanitarian but part of a broader surveillance and control strategy.

Residents of Gaza, particularly in Rafah, have reportedly expressed shock upon encountering quadcopters, surveillance drones, and other monitoring equipment at aid distribution sites.

Abusalama explained that these tools are used to study the behavior and emotional responses of the war-stricken population, and to collect biometric and digital identity data from large numbers of civilians.

He also stated that the foundation’s operatives, many of whom have experience in frontline intelligence and military fieldwork, are tasked with preventing armed Palestinians from entering aid areas, raising further questions about the foundation’s true objectives. []

