Over 25 Palestinians Martyred by Israeli New Attacks in Beit Hanoun

Gaza, MINA – More than 25 civilians, including children and women, were martyred and dozens more injured, most of them seriously, in a massacre carried out by the occupation last night in Beit Hanoun, north of the Gaza Strip, Wafa reported.

Medical sources reported that 25 civilians were killed and dozens more injured when an occupation plane bombed a house belonging to the Kahlout family over the heads of its residents in Ezbet Beit Hanoun.

The occupation’s massacre of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip has not stopped since October 7, 2023, as it deliberately targets residential buildings over the heads of its residents in all areas.

The Israeli occupation forces have been carrying out deadly aggressions on the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023, resulting in the deaths of 44,758 Palestinians, most of whom are women and children, and injuring 106,134 others. (T/RE1/P2)

