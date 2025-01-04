Over 10,000 Palestinians Trapped in Northern Gaza

Gaza, MINA – Israel has issued several evacuation orders in recent months and forcibly displaced hundreds of thousands of Palestinians from Northern Gaza.

Recent figures show a six percent reduction in the population of the Gaza Strip following 15 months of Israel’s genocidal operations.

Most areas around northern cities such as Beit Hanoun, Jabalia, and Beit Lahiya have been cleared of residents and leveled in the past few weeks.

Palestinian officials and the United Nations have stated that there is no safe place in Gaza, and the evacuations are exacerbating the humanitarian conditions of the population.

The medical charity Doctors Without Borders (MSF) recently stated that the US-backed Israeli attacks have turned Gaza into a “death trap.”

“This did not happen by chance. The hypocrisy and involvement of Israel’s allies have allowed Gaza’s social order to be destroyed without consequence,” said Paula Gil, president of the Spanish branch of the medical charity. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)