Ongoing Israeli Bombardment in Gaza Kills Six People

a number of Palestinians search for victims under rubble of buildings destroyed by Israeli bombing in the Gaza Strip, Wednesday (28/2/2024) (doc. Wafa)

Gaza, MINA – At least six people were killed and around 22 others were wounded on Wednesday in the ongoing Israeli occupation’s bombardment of the Gaza Strip, Wafa reports.

Medical sources reported that three people were killed after being targeted with artillery shelling by the Israeli occupation army while waiting for aid trucks on the Al-Rashid coastal road, west of Gaza City.

Israeli aerial and artillery strikes targeted two houses in the Tal Al-Hawa neighborhood, southwest of Gaza City.

Meanwhile, Israeli shelling also targeted the Sheikh Ajlin neighborhood, resulting in the killing of three people and the injury of about six others.

Israeli warplanes further carried out intense airstrikes that targeted several homes in the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood, causing multiple casualties. Ambulances were unable to reach the targeted locations due to the ongoing Israeli artillery shelling as well as drone-fired shots at anything in motion.

Simultaneously, Israeli fighter jets intensively fired around ten missiles at civilians’ homes in the Al-Sabra and Al-Rimal Al-Janoubi neighborhoods in Gaza City, causing several casualties among citizens.

In the city of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip, occupation aircraft carried out seven missiles strikes targeting the eastern and central areas. The strikes resulted in dozens of causalities.

The number of civilians killed since the start of the Israeli aggression on Gaza on October 7 has risen to 29,878, mostly women and children. At least 70,215 others were injured. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)