One More Israeli Officer Killed in Gaza Battle

The Israeli occupation army again announced the death of an Armored Corps officer in fighting in the Gaza Strip (Photo: File/Special)

Jerusalem, MINA – The Israeli occupation army on Thursday again announced the death of an Armored Corps officer in fighting in the southern Gaza Strip. A day earlier, Israel also acknowledged the killing of 10 officers and soldiers in the Shujaiya neighborhood, east of Gaza City.

A spokesman for the occupying army said that in addition to the officer’s death, one soldier was seriously injured. Meanwhile, Soroka Hospital in Beersheba said it had received 19 injured Israeli soldiers over the past 24 hours, according to Israeli media reports cited by Quds Press.

So far, the Israeli army has acknowledged the killing of 116 of its members since the start of its ground aggression in the Gaza Strip at the end of October, following the launch of operation Al-Aqsa Storm by Palestinian resistance fighters.

The announcement came as the Al-Qassam Brigades, Al-Quds Brigades and other Palestinian factions launched fierce fighting against invading Israeli forces, especially in the eastern and northern axis of Khan Yunis city, south of Gaza.

Yesterday, Wednesday, the Israeli army announced the killing of 10 officers and soldiers – including two battalion commanders in the Golani Brigade – and said most of them were killed in an ambush in the Shujaiya neighborhood, east of Gaza City.

These losses were the largest suffered by occupying forces in Gaza in a single day since the killing of 15 Israeli soldiers on October 31.

The commander of the Golani Brigade acknowledged that his troops had received deadly attacks in Shuja’iya, and Israeli Army Chief of Staff Herzi Halevy described what happened in the neighborhood as difficult. (T/RE1/P2)

