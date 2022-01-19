Omicron in Indonesia Reach to 882 Cases

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesian government confimed that as of Wednesday, there were 882 patients with the Omicron variant of the Covid-19 variant.

The virus was first discovered in Indonesia on December 16, 2021.

“As of January 18, 2022, the number of COVID-19 patients with the Omicron variant has been known to number 882,” said Government Spokesperson for Handling Covid-19 Reisa Broto Asmoro at a virtual press conference in Jakarta on Wednesday as quoted from Anadolu Agency.

Reisa said that of the 882 people who were confirmed positive, 276 of them had completed isolation and were recovered.

“We pray that those who are still undergoing isolation will also recover soon,” said Reisa.

In addition, Reisa revealed that omicron has been found in several areas in Indonesia.

Reisa conveyed that the omicron variant which caused many extraordinary cases in many countries had been found in several regions in Indonesia. Among others, DKI Jakarta, Malang, Surabaya, Bogor, South Tangerang, Bandung, and Medan.

Reisa reminded that omicron is not widespread, it is necessary to have a share from all parties, especially the community in implementing and maintaining health protocols.

“Because regardless of the variant, the prevention remains the same with the discipline of applying health protocols and vaccinations. Let’s tighten the use of masks again, especially when we are in public spaces and when we interact with other people,” said Reisa. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)