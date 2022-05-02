OIC Secretary General Congratulates Happy Eid Al-Fitr to Muslims

Jeddah, MINA – The Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Hissein Brahim Taha congratulated all Muslims on the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr 1443 H.

He offered prayers to God Almighty to accept their fast and bless the Muslim world. In line with that, the Secretary General congratulated His Majesty the King, President and Emir of OIC Member States, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Monday.

The Secretary-General also congratulated the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia under the leadership of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman.

The Secretary General emphasized that although Eid al-Fitr is a moment full of meaning and nobleness, the existence of various crises in the community while celebrating Eid al-Fitr remains a source of misery.

He affirmed the OIC’s solidarity with the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque in the face of malicious attacks by Israel, the Rohingya refugees and other Muslims in different parts of the world, including the Muslims of Jammu and Kashmir. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)