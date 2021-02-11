OIC Curses Destruction of Palestinian Community in Jordan Valley

Jeddah, MINA – The Secretariat General of the Organization for Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has condemned the demolition of Palestinian homes and buildings by the Israeli occupation authorities at Khirbet Humsa Al-Bqaia in the northern Jordan Valley.

In a release in Jeddah on Wednesday, it was said that the demolition of houses and the destruction of land belonging to the Palestinian community had forced dozens of Palestinian families to flee.

The OIC stressed that this action was contrary to the peace process based on UN resolutions, the Arab Peace Initiative, the vision of a two-state solution, and the formation of a Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Israeli occupation forces seized and displaced 46 buildings belonging to Palestinian families in the Kirbet Humsa area, north of the Jordan Valley.

The operation to build illegal Jewish settlements caused about 60 Palestinians to be expelled, 35 of them children. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)