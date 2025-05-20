SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Tulkarem Under Siege of Israeli Occupation Army for 114th Day

sajadi Editor : Widi - 3 hours ago

3 hours ago

4 Views

Several Palestinians Kidnapped by Israeli Forces During West Bank Raids (photo: PIC)
Tulkarem, MINA – The Israeli occupation forces (IOF) have continued their relentless siege on the Tulkarem governorate and its two refugee camps, Tulkarem and Nour Shams, for the 114th consecutive day. The blockade has been marked by military escalation, house demolitions, and the forced displacement of thousands of Palestinians, Palestine Information Center reported.

On Tuesday at dawn, IOF troops stormed the eastern suburb of Ektaba, deploying in its streets and alleys before arresting Saad Othman Besais, a former prisoner, from his home.

In the northern neighborhood near Nablus Street, IOF forces besieged multiple buildings, evicted residents, and converted the structures into military barracks, some of which have been under IOF control for over two months.

The siege has resulted in the displacement of over 4,200 families more than 25,000 citizens from both camps, who remain unable to return to their homes. More than 400 houses have been completely destroyed and 2,573 others partially damaged. Entrances to the camps have been sealed with earthen barriers, isolating them from surrounding areas and depriving them of essential services and civilian life.

Also Read: Indonesia Hospital Director in Gaza Appeals to Indonesia Amid Bombardment: “Call for Ceasefire”

Local sources report continuous military reinforcements in the area, with IOF vehicles patrolling Tulkarem’s main streets, using horns provocatively, driving against traffic, and establishing temporary checkpoints, especially in high-traffic areas such as Nablus Street and Shweikeh Roundabout.

In Nour Shams camp, demolition campaigns have intensified, targeting over 20 residential buildings, with plans to destroy a total of 106 structures as part of a wider effort to alter the camp’s geographical features.

The aggression has led to the killing of 13 Palestinians, including a child and two women one of whom was eight months pregnant along with dozens of injuries and arrests. The violence has also caused significant damage to homes, shops, infrastructure, and vehicles, many of which were looted, burned, or destroyed.

Amid the broader conflict in the Gaza Strip, IOF and settlers have simultaneously escalated operations in the West Bank and Jerusalem. According to Palestinian sources, at least 969 Palestinians have been killed, around 7,000 injured, and more than 17,000 arrested since the beginning of the escalation. []

Also Read: Power Generators of Indonesian Hospital in Gaza Targeted by Israeli Airstrikes

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Tagarrests civilian casualties forced displacement Gaza house demolitions infrastructure destruction Israeli occupation military escalation Nablus Street Nour Shams occupation forces Palestine Shweikeh Roundabout SIEGE Tulkarem West Bank

