OIC Criticizes Republishing of Prophet Muhammad’s Cartoon

Jeddah, MINA – Secretariat General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Dr. Yousef Al-Othaimeen, criticized the decision of the French magazine Charlie Hebdo to republish cartoons satirical to the Prophet Muhammad.

He is concerned that the decision is against international human rights regulations and the principle of religious freedom.

According to him, Islamophobia is used as a tool for conducting disputes between society and the nation. Una-Oic reported.

“Demonstrating freedom of expression is a statement of permission to make fun of the feelings of others, which violates the universal total principle of respecting religion and its interests. spreading dialogue, understanding and cooperation between religions, cultures and civilizations for peace and harmony that is suitable in the world,” he explained.

“The act of Islamophobia which clearly constitutes freedom of religion and belief is truly recognition by international law, in the sense of more than one and a half billion Muslims and utter contempt for people of conscience around the world,” he added.

Al-Othaimeen also stressed that it is time to establish internationally binding legal tools to prevent incitement, racism, nationalism, religious hatred and respect for all religions. (R/R7/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)