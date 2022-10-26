OIC Chief, Russian FM Discuss Global Challenges

Moscow, MINA – Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Hissein Brahim Taha recently met Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow.

The two sides discussed major regional and international challenges and underscored the importance of coordination and consultation for the benefit of global efforts to foster peace, stability and development in the world, Arab News reported.

They also reiterated their commitment to further their existing friendly relations and support cooperation between Russia and the OIC in various fields in view of Russia’s observer status in the organization.

Meanwhile, the OIC and the Russian Ministry of Science and Higher Education signed a memorandum of understanding to promote the development and consolidation of long-term, constructive relations in the fields of science and higher education.

Under the MoU, the two sides will undertake joint projects and programs that will support interaction between scientific organizations and higher education institutions in various spheres of activity, including student training and joint educational and research projects in both OIC member states and Russia.

A joint working group will be established to oversee the implementation of the MoU, which will come into effect upon the completion of the internal approval process of both parties.

The MoU was signed on behalf of the OIC by Askar Musinov, assistant secretary-general for science and technology, and Irina Bocharnikova, deputy minister of science and higher education of Russia.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)