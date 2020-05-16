OIC Calls For Right To Return Palestinian Refugees

Jeddah, MINA – The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) called on the international community to support the right of Palestinian refugees to return to their lands from their places of exile in 1948.

The statement was made at the 72nd anniversary of the Palestinian Nakba, which falls on May 15 each year.

The statement stressed the importance of the Palestinian struggle for the Organization of Islamic Cooperation. Thus quoted from WAFA reports on Friday.

The organization called on the international community to continue to provide full support to the Palestinian people in restoring their national rights, including the right to return.

The OIC stresses the need to implement this “in the vision of a two-state solution and the establishment of a Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital, in accordance with Arab initiatives and resolutions of international legitimacy.”

The statement added, “firm and absolute support for the Palestinian people in their just struggle to restore and exercise their irrevocable national rights.” (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)