Occupation Prisons Witnesses Escalating Tension in Response to Israeli Attack on Female Palestinian Prisoners

Gaza, MINA – The state of tension continues inside the prisons of the Israeli occupation due to the attack launched by the prison administration on the female prisoners, amid escalating steps by the prisoners to confront this attack.

The Prisoners Information Office said that a state of tension still exists in the prisons of the Israeli occupation, against the attack of the Israeli prison administration on the female prisoners, MINA’s Contributor in Gaza reported.

The office stated that the supreme leadership body of Hamas prisoners, and the prison leadership, demonstrated on Sunday afternoon against the systematic attack by the Israeli prison administration against the female prisoners.

It pointed out that the occupation prisons administration continues to isolate the representative of female Palestinian prisoners, Marah Bakir, and the captive, Shorouk Dwaiyat, several days ago, as part of a series of restrictive measures on female prisoners.

The Commission stressed that any assault on the female prisoners cannot be tolerated, nor can they allow the occupation prisons administration to single out them.

In a previous statement, Zaher Jabarin, head of the Office of Martyrs, Prisoners and Wounded in Hamas, confirmed that the movement’s leadership is following with great interest the conditions of female prisoners inside the occupation prisons and the prison administration’s violations against them and assaults on them.

Jabareen stressed that “harming the female prisoners will have repercussions and repercussions, and we are striving continuously and working to prevent the occupation from separating the male and female prisoners inside the prisons.”

Over the past months, the prison administration has tried to single out female prisoners, who suffer from very poor conditions and are denied from their families visits.

It’s noteworthy that the number of female prisoners in the occupation prisons until the end of last November reached 32 in “Damoon” prison. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)