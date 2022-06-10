Occupation Arrests and Summons Palestinian Citizens in West Bank and Occupied Jerusalem

West Bank, MINA – Today, Friday, the Israeli occupation forces arrested a number of Palestinian citizens in separate areas of the West Bank, amid raids and incursions into homes, MINA’s Contributor in Palestine reports.

Local sources reported that the occupation forces arrested this morning, Mujahid Al-Masry, while he was on his way to Jericho.

In Tulkarm, the occupation forces stormed Ezbet Al-Tayah, and arrested the young Ahmed Soudani, after raiding and searching his house.

In Bethlehem, the occupation forces stormed Mount Al-Mawaleh and Mount Hindaza, and handed Muhammad Rizk and Tariq Al-Taamari summons to review the Israeli intelligence for investigation.

The occupation forces stormed the house of the freed prisoner, Osaid Hassan Al-Wardian, in Jabal Hindaza, in the east, and handed him a summons to review the intelligence for investigation.

Usaid Al-Wardian, the liberated prisoner and the son of the leader of the Hamas movement, Hassan Al-Wardian, who has been detained for nearly 14 months, is one of the candidates for the Legislative Council elections for the Jerusalem Our Date List.

The occupation forces also arrested a 16-year-old Palestinian boy from the West Bank, who entered an Israeli naval base in Haifa.

In occupied Jerusalem, the occupation forces arrested a young man while he was in the Bab Al-Amoud area.

Jerusalemite sources reported that the occupation forces arrested the young man and took him for interrogation at one of their centers in the city.

Recently, the occupation forces have increased their attacks against the Palestinians. These attacks were represented by persecuting and repressing Palestinian young men on an almost daily basis and then arresting them.

It’s worth mentioning that the number of Palestinian prisoners and detainees in the prisons of the occupation reached 4,700, by the end of April 2022; Among them are 32 female prisoners, 170 minors, and more than 600 administrative detainees. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)