Not Accepting Palestinian Prisoners Freed, Israeli Activists Attack Journalist

Tel Aviv, MINA – Israeli right-wing activists on Wednesdayattacked a photojournalist who was covering an event in front of the Assaf Harofeh Hospital in Tel Aviv, where Palestinian prisoner Hisham Abu Hawash is being treated.

Israel agreed to release Abu Hawash on February 26, 2022. That led him to end his 141-day hunger strike in a row, protesting his detention without charge or trial.

According to Wafa, right-wing Israeli activists demonstrated in front of the Assaf Harofeh Hospital against the release of Abu Hawash.

The right wing protesters even attacked Anadolu Agency photojournalist Fayez Abu Rmaileh, pushing him to the ground and beating him. However, Israeli Police who were present at the scene did not arrest or question the attackers.

Later, Abu Rmailej was taken to the hospital for treatment. No other information has been provided regarding his status. (T/RE1)

