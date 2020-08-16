Normalization with UAE, Israel to Not Stop Illegal Settlements

Tel Aviv, MINA – Israeli officials on Saturday said the occupation authority is not required to stop settlement construction in accordance with the normalization agreement with the UAE.

Official broadcasting organizations quoted by Shehab News Agency, as saying their government has not received any requests from the US government regarding a freeze on settlement construction.

“In the normalization of relationship, there is no intention to stop or freeze settlement development,” said the official, who was not identified.

On Thursday, the US President announced that the UAE and the occupation had reached an agreement to normalize relations by stressing that Israel would stop building settlements. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)