NGO: As 320 People Killed Since Military Coup in Myanmar

Yangon, MINA – The civil society group that monitors political prisoners in Myanmar said that there were 320 people killed in Myanmar since the military coup on February 1.

In its report on Friday morning, the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP) said an additional 34 people died on Thursday following the violence that occurred in Myanmar.

“The actual number of victims is likely higher. We will continue to add, ”explained AAPP, an NGO of former Myanmar political prisoners in exile, in a statement issued at its office in Mae Sot, Thailand.

According to the AAPP, demonstrators have continued to stage strikes and protests in a number of cities, some of which have been subjected to violence.

“People were shot dead, injured and arrested,” said AAPP.

AAPP reported that in Kyaukpadaung Township, Mandalay Region, a young man was killed.

Meanwhile, in Mandalay City, a 16 year old child was killed and several others were injured.

The situation in Myanmar continued to flare up after the military seized power on February 1 by overthrowing the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi.

In response to the coup, civilian groups across the country launched a campaign of civil disobedience with mass demonstrations and sit-ins. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)