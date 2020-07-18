Netizens Protest Google and Apple Remove Palestinian Labels on Map

Jerusalem, MINA – Social media users (netizens) protested Google and Apple for being accused of not labeling Palestine on the maps that was on it.

Hundreds of netizens posted on Twitter accounts, criticizing the alleged corporate decision of the United States. TNA reported on Friday.

A petition circulating on Change.org requested a mapping service to give the Palestinian label.

Google said they had indeed “removed” Palestine from maps in 2016. But subsequent statements confirmed that a temporary bug had removed the West Bank and Gaza Strip labels and that had been fixed.

Accusations that they had secretly removed the Palestinian label pushed the hashtag #PalestineIsHere to become a trend.

Apple Maps has also been hit by protests, both in 2016 and the latest.

Although few users pay attention, Bing Maps also does not label Palestine.

But Yandex Maps, a popular Russian search engine mapping service, installed the Palestinian label. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)