Netanyahu Approves Plans for Military Operation in Rafah

Tel Aviv, MINA – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu approved on Friday plans for military operation in Rafah city in the southern Gaza Strip.

“Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu approved plans for a military operation in Rafah, and the army is operationally preparing for it and for the evacuation of residents,” Netanyahu’s office said in a statement without providing further details, Anadolu Agency reports.

Several countries have warned Israel against carrying out a military operation in Rafah, which houses more than 1.4 million Palestinians, according to international reports.

Israel has waged a deadly military offensive on the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7 2024. At least 31,490 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have since been killed in Gaza, and 73,439 others injured amid mass destruction and shortages of necessities.

Israel has also imposed a crippling blockade on the Palestinian enclave, leaving its population, particularly residents of northern Gaza, on the verge of starvation.

The Israeli war has pushed 85 per cent of Gaza’s population into internal displacement amid a crippling blockade of most food, clean water, and medicine, while 60 per cent of the enclave’s infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)