Nagan Raya Community Conveys Donation for Palestine Through MER-C

Jakarta, MINA – Nagan Raya Community, Aceh, on behalf of the Nagan Raya Committee for Palestine Care, made a donation of Rp. 136 milion through Medical Emergency Rescue Committe (MER-C) on Friday.

The donation was handed over directly by the Regent of Nagan Raya M. Jamin Idham which was received by the Representative of the MER-C Presidium, dr. Henry Hidayatullah. Also attending this event was the Regional Secretary of Nagan Raya Regency, H. Ardimartha, and the representative of MER-C Aceh, Ira Hadiati.

dr. Henry said this Rp 136,421,200 donation would be very useful to complete the second phase of the construction of the Indonesian Hospital in the Gaza Strip, Palestine, which is currently in the process of procuring medical devices.

The second phase of construction to build two additional floors at the Indonesian Hospital has been started since early 2019. Construction was completed in mid-2020, which was then followed by the procurement of medical devices.

With the completion of phase two, the Indonesian Hospital building currently consists of 4 floors and 1 basement floor, with a total capacity of 230 beds.

Some medical devices are currently installed in Indonesian Hospitals. This process continues to be pursued and at the same time a gradual check is also carried out for all items of medical equipment between representatives of MER-C, the management of the Indonesian Hospital and the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza so that two additional floors can be immediately opened and operational.

“The need for health facilities and infrastructure is still very much needed by our brothers and sisters in Palestine. With donations from the Indonesian people, MER-C will continue to carry out the Indonesian Hospital development program which is needed to be able to provide better services for our brothers and sisters in Palestine who are currently still fighting for their independence,” said dr. Henry. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)