Muslim Mindanao Safe from Eruption of Mount Taal in Philippine

General Santos City, MINA – Regarding the news of last weekend from the Department of Science and Technology of the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) which reported an increase in Mount Taal eruption level from level 3 (magma movement) to level 4 (dangerous eruption coming soon), MINA trying to check and confirm the condition of Muslims in the Southern Philippines.

Mindanao cleric Shaykh Watu Datu Ibrahim, who is currently in Gensan, General Santos City, confirmed to MINA on Wednesday via telephone that he and Muslim worshipers there were not affected by the Mount Taal eruption.

“The volcano stopped the eruption but is still on alert 4,” said the community leader Mindanao who is actively monitoring developments in the country’s disaster news.

According to him, everyone was still in the process of evacuation following the state of the disaster.

“The government is warning to stay away from the volcano within a distance of more than 7 kilometers,” he said.

“My home is very far from the volcano. The Taal volcano is located in the Northern Philippines within a thousand kilometers. I am in Mindanao, “said the cleric and leader of the Philippine Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah) who had lived in Saudi Arabia for a long time.

According to him, volcanoes did not erupt in Muslim areas, but erupted in non-Muslim lands.

He tells the history of Mount Taal which erupted in 1912 and the intensity or strength is almost the same. The only difference was that at that time more than 1,300 people were killed and some damage. At that time very few people lived near the volcano, unlike today which is only one kilometer away.

PHIVOLCS is a service agency of the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) which in principle is tasked with reducing disasters that may arise from volcanic eruptions, earthquakes, tsunamis, and other related geotectonic phenomena in the Philippines. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)