Duterte Promises Prosperity for Muslim Mindanao

Mindanao, MINA – Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte promises to improve welfare for the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) amidst the threat of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The statement was made by Duterte to commemorate the two years since BARMM was founded on Friday.

“Rest assured that this administration will remain committed to its commitment to supporting autonomy, upholding human rights and advancing social welfare in the Bangsamoro region,” Duterte said in a previously recorded speech, as quoted by Anadolu Agency (AA).

Duterte said BARMM is now faced with many terrifying challenges exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“This is why I gave marching orders to all relevant government agencies to give full support to BARMM through sustainable assistance in the region,” he said.

The commemoration of the establishment of BARMM was held in Malacañang and was attended by the Chief Minister of BARMM Ahod Ebrahim, Minister of Basic, Higher and Technical Education BARMM Mohagher Iqbal, Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez III.

BARMM was founded in 2019 after a two-part vote, replacing the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao. (T/RE1)

