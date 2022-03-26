Muslim Life Fair 2022 Strengthens Sharia Finance Ecosystem

Jakarta, MINA – The Muslim Life Fair 2022, a halal lifestyle exhibition which is held on March 25-27 2022 at Istora GBK, Senayan, Jakarta, strengthen the Islamic finance ecosystem by presenting a number of well-known Islamic financing services.

Apart from being a means of socializing and educating the public, this service is also provided to realize the dreams of prospective investors and MSME actors who want to overcome financial challenges but in a lawful way and free from usury.

It is undeniable that the COVID-19 pandemic has dealt a tremendous blow to Muslim SME players so that sharia financing services are urgently needed.

That way, investors or potential recipients of funds can not only get material benefits when investing or doing business, but also are expected to achieve blessings in the world and the hereafter.

One of the sharia financing services that is ready to answer various funding problems during the 2022 Muslim Life Fair is SHAFIQ.

As one of the crowdfunding service platforms through information technology-based securities offerings or commonly called Securities Crowdfunding, SHAFIQ is ready to become a bridge for prospective investors and business actors in developing finance in a syar’i way.

This service, which has been recognized by the OJK and MUI, has two types of services, namely sharia shares and sukuk (sharia debt securities/sharia bonds) which can be adjusted based on needs.

Through SHAFIQ, business actors can issue new shares to be sold to investors.

Furthermore, the investor buys the shares according to his preference, meaning that the investor already owns a fraction of the ownership portion of the issuer’s business (business actor).

Later, investors will also be entitled to dividends from the issuing company according to the portion of shares owned, the amount of which is based on an agreement at the General Meeting of Shareholders (GMS).

In addition, business actors can also issue Sukuk on the assets on which they are issued.

Furthermore, investors buy Sukuk in units with a value according to their preferences, meaning that investors already have a fraction of the ownership portion of the issuing Sukuk so that later investors will also be entitled to profit sharing/margin/fees and investment capital at maturity according to the contract scheme.

SHAFIQ is not the only participating sharia financing service.

The Muslim Life Fair 2022 event also presents LBS Crowdfunding which is also a crowdfunding service or Securities Crowdfunding.

With the theme “investment that makes you comfortable”, this platform offers advantages in the form of three convenient factors.

In addition to being registered and supervised by the OJK, LBS Crowdfunding is also supported by professionals with more than 15 years of experience in their field and are directly mentored, fostered and closely monitored by Ustadz DR. Erwandi Tarmizi, M.A who is also the founder of LBS Crowdfunding and Chairman of the Publisher Approval Committee Board.

CEO and Co-Founder of PT. LBS Crowdfunding Rezza Zulkasi, MAppFin, explained that, unlike crowdfunding services in general, LBS Crowdfunding supports a halal lifestyle that is becoming a trend in Indonesian society.

“By carrying out Islamic principles and rules, LBS Crowdfunding is ready to be a solution for Muslims to be able to develop their assets in a 100% halal way, without Riba, Ghoror and Dzhalim,” he said.

The presence of the Islamic economy surge in Indonesian society also received support from Hijra Bank.

This support is given because it is in line with Hijra Bank’s vision and mission to form a sharia ecosystem that builds a sustainable life, by supporting sectors that have a positive impact on people’s welfare.

Bembi Juniar, Chief Business Officer of ALAMI Group, which will soon launch Hijra Bank, in the near future, said that as a bank that puts forward Islamic principles in providing financial services, it supports the establishment of a sharia economic ecosystem in the country.

“With the growing trend of the halal lifestyle in the community, we are optimistic that halal SME products and Indonesian sharia financing services can be competitive in the global market,” he added.

The development of assets and third party funds as well as sharia financing continues to increase from year to year.

The Financial Services Authority (OJK) revealed that Indonesia’s total Islamic financial assets as of July 2021 had reached Rp1.9 trillion.

With this amount, the market share of Islamic finance is at 10.11 percent of national finance.

The President Director of PT Lima Events, Deddy Andu is also optimistic that the Muslim Life Fair which will be held until tomorrow, Sunday can revive the spirit of entrepreneurship and be more creative in picking up business opportunities.

According to him, through this exhibition, we can together raise the spirit of MSMEs, especially Muslim business actors, to continue to grow and develop.

“Although online shopping has become a trend, offline exhibitions that physically bring together sellers and buyers are still needed to complement the growth of digitalization and e-commers,” concluded Deddy Andu.

The public’s interest in attending the exhibition of halal products and sharia economy is quite high, seen on the first day, as many as 8,000 tickets were sold, while 7,000 tickets were sold until noon. (T/RE1)

