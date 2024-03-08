Muslim Life Fair 2024 Officially Opens Friday in Jakarta International Expo

Jakarta, MINA – Muslim Life Fair 2024 was officially opened by Acting Executive Director, Executive Management, KNEKS, Dr. Taufik Hidayat today on Friday at Hall B3 Jakarta International Expo (JIEXPO) Kemayoran, Jakarta.

Titled Muslim Family Party, the Muslim Lifefair will be held for three days, starting Friday-Sunday.

This year’s Muslim Lifefair is the kick-off of a series of National Halal Fair 2024 events, a major event from the National Committee for Sharia Finance and Economics (KNEKS) which is held simultaneously in 12 provinces during the month of Ramadan 1445 H.

The National Halal Fair is routinely held every year as a forum for actualization, literacy, as well as integration of various activities in the sharia economic and financial sectors.

In his remarks, Acting Executive Director, Executive Management, KNEKS, Dr. Taufik Hidayat said that the Muslim Life Fair, which is the kick-off for the 2024 National Halal Fair, is expected to further increase the escalation of business growth in the halal MSME sector and expand collaboration to revive the community’s economy through utilizing MSMEs and strengthening friendship in the holy month of Ramadan.

“The Muslim Life Fair in the 2024 National Halal Fair series is a strategic means to improve the image, marketing and visibility of halal products so that public literacy regarding the implementation of sharia economics also increases,” he said.

As the organizer of Muslim Lifefair, Lima Event presents special and newest programs that are packaged creatively to further stimulate the enthusiasm of Muslim families in optimizing the month of Ramadan as a moment to increase spirituality in educating the Qurrota A’yun generation and increasing social awareness. (T/RE1/P2)

