Muslim LifeFair Bogor to Host Gaza-Themed Mural Auction

sajadi - 2 hours ago

2 hours ago

Bogor, MINA – The Muslim LifeFair (MuFair) is once again taking place in Bogor Regency, specifically in Sentul. This year, beyond showcasing Muslim small and medium-sized enterprises (UMKM), MuFair will also feature a mural auction titled “Letter for Gaza: I Hear You and We Are With You.”

According to an official statement from MuFair, the mural is a collaborative effort between Solidaritas Insan Peduli and Mural Adeco. These mural artworks will be auctioned on June 29, 2025, with all proceeds dedicated to humanitarian donations.

In addition, MuFair, in collaboration with the Hiro Project Foundation, is running the “Hadiah Impian 2.0” (Dream Gift 2.0) program. This initiative involves fundraising and selling pre-loved items to sponsor mosque caretakers (marbot) and Quran teachers (guru ngaji) for a free Umrah pilgrimage.

This program continues the success of the first collaboration, Hadiah Impian 1.0, held during the previous Muslim Life Fest, which sent 28 marbot and guru ngaji for Umrah, providing each with IDR 5 million in pocket money.

“This year, we aim to send one bus with a total of 40 participants, so we are very open to collaboration and support from various parties,” said Fachrul Azmi, Deputy General Manager of Lima Event, at the opening of MuFair at Vivo Mall, Sentul on Friday.

“Community support is crucial to realizing their dream of performing Umrah. Furthermore, during the event, we are also offering 2,000 special entrance tickets for those who open a Bank Niaga Syariah account,” he added.

Anyone wishing to contribute to and support this program can contact 0811-1889-1800.

MuFair Bogor runs for three days, from June 27 to June 29, 2025. It also features the free Dauroh Muslim Path program, themed “Educating Children in the Digital Age,” organized in collaboration with Yurbi Shadaqat.

This program offers an intensive learning format, allowing participants to ask questions directly to Islamic scholars and gain applicable knowledge for educating children in the digital era. [Shibgho]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Muslim LifeFair Bogor to Host Gaza-Themed Mural Auction

