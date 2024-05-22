Muslim Life Fair to Hold in Cibinong, Indonesia on May 31-June 2

Cibinong, MINA – The 2024 Muslim Life Fair exhibition is ready to be present in Cibinong, Bogor, West Java on May 31-June 2 which will be held at the BRIN Innovation Convention Center (ICC), Cibinong, Bogor Regency.

This series of Muslim Life Fair series continues the positive trend after being successfully held at JIEXPO Kemayoran in March 2024.

In a written statement on Wednesday, CEO of Lima Event Indonesia, Deddy Andu, was optimistic that the Muslim MSME Festival would get a good response from the public in other cities, Bandung, Jakarta, BSD Tangerang and Jogjakarta. Considering that the Muslim Life Fair has a strong character and a clear target market and visitors.

“This event is not just a business transaction, but also more than that, it creates a market trend for local halal products that continues to grow sustainably, as well as a vehicle for the effective transfer of muamalah values, educational and recreational facilities for Muslim families,” said Deddy Andu.

Director of the KPMI Business Club Korwil Bogor Kusnan bin Kundori said, as a halal product business actor, the Muslim MSME Market is an important and much needed opportunity.

“Halal product business actors really need space and networks for business escalation, while on the other hand, they must have strong resilience and be creative to adapt according to rapidly changing and increasingly inclusive times,” he said.

At this event, Deddy Andu said there were around 80 brands with 105 booths from various categories including Muslim fashion, halal beauty & care, baby & kids products, Islamic education, halal culinary, halal tour & travel and other multi-products.

The exhibitors, who come from the Cibinong and Bogor areas, Jakarta to Jogja, are ready to provide special offers to all visitors, targeted at around 20 thousand people.

“Exhibitions are an effective vehicle for building branding and finding solutions directly from consumers, therefore we as organizers continue to innovate and make breakthroughs in how business brands and their consumers can continue to exist and be synergistic,” he said.

Coinciding with Eid al-Adha, visitors can also transact Qurban animals, of course with special offers. Another attraction for visitors, especially those who are looking for a life partner, is that they can take part in the offline ta’aruf program, directly at the exhibition location with Asatidz guidance.

“If this event is successful, then we will make it an annual agenda like other cities, in the Muslim Life Fair Goes To Muslim Life Fest roadshow series,” said Deddy Andu.

The Muslim Life Fest, which will be held at ICE BSD from 30 August to 1 September, is planned to be combined with an exhibition with the concept of Business to Business (B2B) Jakarta Halal Expo & Conference.

As the start of a series of Muslim LifeFair road shows, the exhibition agenda will be held again in Bandung, precisely at Sastratenegara Airport on 4-6 October 2024 & the Jakarta Convention Center 27-29 December 2024. (T/RE1//P2)

