MUI: Veto at the UN Need to Be Reviewed

Jakarta, MINA – The Chair of Foreign Relations and International Cooperation of the Indonesian Ulema Council (HLNKI MUI) Prof. Sudarnoto Abdul Hakim said the veto right at the UN needs to be reviewed.

He said the 2022 End of Year Reflection Discussion and 2023 Projections on Islam and the Global Situation with the theme “Strengthening Ukhuwah to Create World Peace” was held at Buya Hamka Hall, MUI Jakarta Office on Wednesday.

Prof. Sudarnoto said that the veto right at the UN needs to be abolished or at least limit the use of veto rights.

“A veto should not be used for issues that can actually provide wide space for annexation, apartheid and genocide committed by anyone,” he said.

According to him, this is very necessary, among others, in order to facilitate efforts to realize and strengthen global peace and justice.

He also emphasized the need to carry out a democratization process within the United Nations.

Democratization at the UN, according to him, needs to be realized in a concrete way by establishing consistently mechanisms for discussing decision-making, especially at the UN Security Council sessions in the context of conflict resolution.

Appearing as another speaker, Chairman of the MUI HLNKI Commission, Ambassador Bunyan Saptomo. The event was hosted by Dr. Ahmad Ubaidillah. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)