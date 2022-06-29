MUI Supports Jakarta Government to Revoke Holywings Outlet Business License

Jakarta, MINA – Deputy Chairperson of the Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) Anwar Abbas supports the DKI Jakarta Provincial Government’s decision to revoke the business license of the Holywings outlet. The policy was judged to be appropriate and in accordance with the rules.

“Removing the 12 outlets owned by Holywings is in accordance with applicable regulations,” said Anwar in a written statement on Wednesday.

According to Anwar, the revocation of the business license is appropriate because Holywings sells alcoholic beverages illegally. “The business license for the establishment of Holywings is not for selling alcoholic beverages,” he said.

Moreover, Anwar also mentioned that the promotion of Holywings had hurt religious people, especially Muslims. Because, giving free alcohol to those named Muhammad is considered demeaning to the Prophet Muhammad.

“Giving a bottle of alcohol to a person named Muhammad is clearly not something they don’t know. I believe and believe that none of them do not know the Prophet Muhammad as a follower and role model for all Muslims around the world,” he explained.

He admits that he is surprised that Holywings specializes in the promotion to a community named Muhammad. While there are millions of other names that can be targeted for promotion.

“This is clearly very tendentious and has bad intentions. It is very dangerous because it is certain that it will trigger anger and uproar in the community and this is clearly not what we want,” he said.

Previously, it was reported that the DKI Jakarta Provincial Government officially revoked the business licenses of all Holywings outlets in Jakarta. Head of DKI Jakarta Investment and One Stop Service (DPMPTSP) Agency, Benny Agus Chandra, confirmed that 12 Holywings Group outlets had their business licenses revoked.

“According to the governor’s directive to act decisively, in accordance with the provisions and deterrent, and based on the recommendations and findings of the two DKI Jakarta Provincial Government OPDs, we as the PM-PTSP Service revoke the business licenses of 12 Holywings outlets in Jakarta in accordance with applicable regulations,” said Benny. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)