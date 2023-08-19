MUI Recommends Two Things Related to Air Pollution in Jakarta

Jakarta, MINA – Chairman of the Environmental Breeding Institute (LPLH), the Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) Hayu Susilo Prabowo recommended two things related to air quality issues in Jakarta to continue to be of public concern because they show dense pollution.

First, said Hayu, the importance of public awareness in reducing emissions through a wise attitude in traveling. According to him, emissions resulting from the use of motorbikes and cars contribute to air pollution more or less.

“Less out, take care of each other more. For example, if you go to the mosque, you can walk, just walk, you don’t need to use a motorcycle, or you can also use public transportation,” said Hayu as quoted from MUIDigital on Saturday.

Second, mitigate by planting more trees. According to Hayu, besides carbon dioxide being absorbed by trees again, planting trees is part of what is recommended in Islam.

In addition, he also said, currently he is also formulating a fatwa regarding high emissions or air pollution.

“So the short term effect is for health, and the long term is for climate change,” he said.

He appealed to people to always have a friendly attitude towards the environment. A number of MUI fatwas, he said, are also a form of appeal so that people can care about the condition of the surrounding environment, such as fatwas on managing waste, planting trees, looking after endangered species.

“Actually, the fatwas are how we change our behavior to be environmentally friendly. That is, we need to be aware that human life depends on the earth. If the earth is damaged, we will all be extinct,” he explained. (T/RE1/P2)

