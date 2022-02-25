Moving Earth and Hot Mud Occurs after West Pasaman Earthquake

Jakarta, MINA – Moving ground and hot mudflows are reported after a magnitude 6.2 earthquake rocked the Pasaman and West Pasaman districts, West Sumatra. However, the exact location of the hot mudflow is not yet known.

The Head of Indonesian National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) Suharyanto said, could not confirm which area the hot mud eruption occurred in. He admitted that he only received information regarding moving land after the earthquake.

“Meanwhile, the information is about moving land, yes, yes. If I don’t have any information for that, I’ll look into it later,” said Suharyanto as quoted CNN Indonesia Friday.

Suharyanto said his team had dispatched a team to locations affected by the earthquake. He admitted that he would follow the location tomorrow on Saturday.

“I will go there tomorrow morning to make sure the steps for handling the earthquake can go well. We are still checking the mud,” he said.

The Head of the West Sumatra BPBD Emergency and Logistics Division, Rumainur, confirmed that the hot mud incident was the result of the West Pasaman earthquake.

Previously, a viral video of hot mud overflowing from the ground on social media. In the video, you can see colored mud gushing out and continuing to flow.

This incident occurred after the earthquake in Pasaman and West Pasaman. West Sumatra BPBD said 6 people died as a result of this earthquake, 3 people in Pasaman and 3 others in West Pasaman.

Dozens of people were reported to have been injured while escaping from the 6.2 magnitude earthquake. Many residents’ houses have also collapsed, but the West Sumatra BPBD has not been able to confirm how many buildings were damaged. (T/RE1)

