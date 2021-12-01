Morocco Concludes Suicide Drones Deal with Israeli Occupation Amounts to $22 Million

Gaza, MINA – The Israeli occupation government and Morocco concluded an arms deal, according to which Morocco bought “Harop” suicide drones, and the deal amounted to $22 million.

On Tuesday, the Hebrew newspaper Haaretz quoted sources in the Israeli Aerospace Industries as saying that it “cannot discuss deals in Africa.”

The Vienna-based Defense News website quoted Moroccan sources as saying that this deal comes within the framework of normalizing relations with Israel.

And last September, the Africa Intelligence website reported that the Israeli occupation and Morocco are planning to set up a joint factory for suicide drones in Morocco.

The “Harop” suicide plane, produced by the Israeli Aerospace Industries, has a length of 2.5 meters and a wingspan of three meters.

Reports indicated that it is used in Israel, India and Azerbaijan, and is capable of carrying 20 kilograms of explosives and flying for seven hours for a distance of up to 1,000 kilometers, attacking and detonating its target.

Israeli War Minister Benny Gantz and Moroccan Defense Minister Abdellatif Loudi signed a security cooperation agreement during Gantz’s visit to Morocco last week. The agreement included the signing and progress of arms deals. (L-K-G/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)