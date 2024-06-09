More than 9,000 Palestinians Detained in West Bank since October 7, 2023

West Bank, MINA – Palestinian prisoners’ institutions said that Israel has detained more than 9,000 Palestinians, including 300 women and 635 minors, from the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, since October 7 of last year, Wafa reports.

The Commission of Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs, the Palestinian Prisoner’s Society (PPS) and Addameer Prisoner Support and Human Rights Association said in a joint statement today that the identity of at least 18 detainees who were killed inside the occupation jails since October 7 of last year were revealed, noting that Israel is holding the bodies of 16 other detainees who died in Israeli custody.

The institutions reported that 300 women, 635 minors and 80 journalists, of whom 50 remain in detention, were among the detainees. In addition, 12 journalists from Gaza remain captive to Israel’s crime of forced disappearance.

The number of Israeli-issued administrative detention orders, without charge or trial, has surged to more than 5,900 after October 7 of last year, including new and renewed orders, said the institutions.

The joint statement said the detentions were accompanied by abuse, severe beatings and threats against detainees and their families, and the vandalism and destruction of citizens’ homes.

The institutions added that the occupation forces have carried out field executions against Palestinians in the West Bank, including against the family members of detainees, recalling what was reported by Israeli media regarding the killing of dozens of detainees from Gaza in Israeli detention camps.

The joint statement further highlighted the escalated attacks committed by the occupation army and colonists in the occupied West Bank, including Jerusalem, since October 7th. The attacks have resulted in the killing of 521 Palestinians and the injury of about 5,000 others. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)