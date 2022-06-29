More than 299k Pilgrims Arrive in Madinah for Hajj

Madinah, MINA – A total of 299,911 pilgrims from around the world have arrived in Madinah through air and land crossings to perform Hajj, Arab News reports.

Statistics on arriving and departing pilgrims in Madinah, issued by the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, showed that 241,859 pilgrims have arrived through Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Madinah, while the land immigration center received 45,824 pilgrims who arrived in the city through border crossings.