More than 299k Pilgrims Arrive in Madinah for Hajj
Madinah, MINA – A total of 299,911 pilgrims from around the world have arrived in Madinah through air and land crossings to perform Hajj, Arab News reports.
Statistics on arriving and departing pilgrims in Madinah, issued by the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, showed that 241,859 pilgrims have arrived through Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Madinah, while the land immigration center received 45,824 pilgrims who arrived in the city through border crossings.
The statistics also revealed the nationalities of pilgrims staying in Madinah, showing that Bangladeshi pilgrims topped the list with 12,901, followed by 10,216 Nigerians, 8,350 Indians, 6,954 Pakistanis and 6,494 Iranian pilgrims.
Statistics showed that 205,049 pilgrims left Madinah over the past few days on their way to the holy sites in Makkah. The number of pilgrims staying in Madinah until Monday totalled 94,837 from various nationalities.(T/R3/RE1)
Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)