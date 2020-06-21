More than 1.500 Mosques in Mecca Reopened Sunday

Mecca, MINA – More than 1.500 mosques in the Holy City of Mecca, Saudi Arabia on Sunday (June 21) are ready to welcome the worshipers who want to carry out worship in it.

Mosque officials have carried out cleaning and prevention measures for the spread of Covid-19 in each mosque.

As quoted from Arab News, the doors and windows of the mosque will be opened during the congregational prayer and each individual will be given a distance of 2 meters.

Although the Government of Saudi Arabia has decided to lift curfews throughout the country, Umrah pilgrimages and international flights are still suspended.

Meanwhile, the Government of Saudi Arabia has not yet decided whether or not the pilgrimage will be held this year.

At present, the Saudi authorities are still focused on facing the Coronavirus pandemic outbreak that does not appear to be over.

Saudi on Saturday (June 20) confirmed 3,941 new cases of Covid-19, 3,153 healed, 46 died.

So that, It makes a total of 154,233 cases, 98,917 cured and 1,230 died. (T / RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)