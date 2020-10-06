Ministry of Religion Inaugurates Zakat and Waqf Villages in Yogyakarta

Yogyakarta, MINA – The Directorate of Zakat and Waqf Empowerment of the Ministry of Religion inaugurated a Zakat and Waqf Village in Bangunkerto, Turi Sleman, Yogyakarta.

The villagd was established in cooperation with the Regional Government of Sleman Regency, Baznas Kab. Sleman, Baznas Yogyakarta Province, Indonesian National Army, Regional Office of the Ministry of Religious Affairs in Yogyakarta, and Islamic Religious Trainers in the Special Region of Yogyakarta Province.

The Director of Zakat and Waqf Empowerment, Tarmizi, said that Zakat and Waqf Village is a new innovation because it combines two social finances, namely zakat and waqf simultaneously.

“This is a new innovation after 2018 and 2019 the Ministry of Religion inaugurated the Ministry of Religion’s Zakat Village in 14 Provinces. At least, 3601 mustahik and duafa communities have been helped, “he said on Tuesday in Yogyakarta.

According to the man who was born in Tohor, Riau, this area-based community empowerment program needs to be improved. The Z-Mart Shop Program that stands on waqf land is also considered appropriate to facilitate the needs of the Jami Al-Ihsan Mosque congregation.

Tarmizi hopes that Zakat and Waqf Village has strategic steps so that it can become an example for other regions.

“Strategic steps such as innovative scholarship programs, business training to capital assistance and mentoring are needed in making the ecosystem for empowering the Prosperous Village of Zakat Waqf,” he said.

“Therefore, synergy is needed between the Ministry of Religion, Regional Government, BAZNAS, BWI, Zakat Forum, and the Amil Zakat Institute to realize the mustahik movement into muzaki so that it can alleviate poverty and improve the welfare of the community,” he said. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)