Minister Retno Receives “Malalai” Honorary Star from President of Afghanistan

Kabul, MINA – Indonesian Foreign Minister, Retno Marsudi received the Honorary Star award “Malalai” from the President of Afghanistan, Ashraf Ghani.

The award was Retno received during her working visit to Kabul, Afghanistan on Sunday, March 1.

“As a tribute to the continued hard work, in advancing bilateral cooperation and building trust between Indonesia and Afghanistan, building peace in the region and world, I respectfully award the” Malalai “Honorary Star to Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi,” said President Ashraf Ghani as quoted from the official website of the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday, February 3.

The Malalai Award Star is one of the highest award stars given by the Government of Afghanistan to Afghan and international figures who have made outstanding contributions to Afghanistan.

The name Malalai itself is taken from the name of one of the National Heroes of Afghanistan, Malalai Ana, who led the struggle of the people of Afghanistan against British occupation in 1880.

During the meeting, Foreign Minister Retno reaffirmed Indonesia’s commitment to assisting the peace process in Afghanistan, mainly related to two aspects, namely the Ulama Dialogue, through the Ulama Conference in Indonesia in 2020, and the empowerment of women, through the Afghanistan-Indonesia Women’s Solidarity Network, which is also new inaugurated on the same day.

“The Indonesian people will always be with the people of Afghanistan for sustainable peace in Afghanistan,” said the foreign minister. (R/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)