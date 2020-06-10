Minister Retno: Politicization of COVID-19 Vaccine Must Be Avoided

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Retno Marsudi, reiterated the importance of avoiding politicization in collaboration with the development of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Politicization of vaccines must be avoided”, said Retno when attending the Ministerial Coordination Group meeting on COVID-19 (MCGC) on Tuesday.

It is intended so that all countries can obtain equal access to vaccines.

For this reason, it is necessary to create a fair mechanism based on scientific studies in the context of vaccine distribution (if the vaccine has been found), especially attention to certain countries to be able to obtain equal access to vaccines.

Likewise, consideration of the risk of re-spreading the virus, if there are countries that do not have coverage for the vaccine.

In addition, ensuring the transfer of knowledge from vaccine producers to countries for smooth production capacity improvement, including adjustments to the rules contained in TRIPs (Trade Related Intellectual Property Rights) and patent rights policies on social responsibility.

“Flexibility in intellectual property rules, including arrangements in TRIPs, is needed to encourage the development of affordable vaccines. Patent policy must consider social responsibility, especially in a pandemic situation, “Retno stressed.

The MCGC meeting was held in a virtual conference and was attended by Indonesia, Singapore, the Philippines, the Republic of Korea, Australia, Canada, Peru and Morocco.

The MCGC meeting is a Ministerial level meeting which is held periodically in the framework of international cooperation in handling the COVID-19 pandemic.

Through the MCGC it is hoped to strengthen inclusive cooperation, trust between countries, and the spirit of multilateralism in facing challenges together with the COVID-19 pandemic. (R / RE1)

