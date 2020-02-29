Minister of Religion Closes Indonesian Muslims Congress in Bangka Belitung

Pangkalpinang, MINA – Indonesian Minister of Religion of the Republic of Indonesia, Fachrul Razi closed Indonesian Muslims Congress (KUII) in Pangkalpinang, Bangka Belitung on Friday night, February 28.

In his remarks, the minister asked Indonesian Muslims to show the world how to practice Islam.

“Maybe the Indonesian Muslims Ulema Council (MUI) may ever ask the world how to practice Islam that is Rahmatan Lil a’lamin,” he said.

He also stressed Islamic identity and nationality are two things that can not be separated.

While the Chairman of the MUI of Bangka Belitung Province, Erzaldi Rosman in his report at the closing ceremony said that KUII VII was KUII which presented the most participants compared to KUII before.

“Thank Allah, this is the most participants compared to KUII before, there were 1176 participants with 842 active participants,” he said.

KUII VII results Bangka Belitung Recommendations and Declarations. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)