Minister of Religion Calls Prayer Together for Victims of Floods and Earthquakes

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian Minister of Religion Yaqut Cholil Qoumas is concerned about the floods and earthquakes that have been occurred in several parts of Indonesia in the past week

“We also need to make a prayer together to knock on the sky’s door, asking the Almighty so that this event (flood and earthquake) is not sustainable. Let us together with interfaith leaders make prayers, ”he said while chairing a leadership meeting at the Ministry of Religion’s office on Monday.

During the meeting, the Minister of Religion also instructed his staff to immediately carry out an emergency response to ease the burden on the affected community.

“Immediately form an emergency response team, inventory and work units of the Ministry of Trade who are affected in the regions so that we can immediately help. Inventory is also the parties that might be invited to collaborate to be able to immediately provide and deliver assistance right to its target, “he said.

Responding to the Minister of Religion’s instructions, Secretary General Nizar Ali said that currently an Emergency Response Team Decree had been drafted, and the Ministry of Religion Care’s account would also be released today.

“We will immediately mobilize all work units to be able to collect and distribute aid to impacted communities,” said Nizar. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)