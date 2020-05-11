Minister of Religion: Nuzulul Qur’an As Momentum to Strengthen Concern

Jakarta, MINA – On Saturday night or 17th Ramadan is commemorated as the night of Nuzulul Qur’an or the night of the drop of Quran for all mankind through the Prophet Muhammad.

Indonesian Minister of Religion Fachrur Razi called on Muslims to make this momentum a step to strengthen concern.

“Let’s make the spirit of Nuzulul Qur’an strengthen the momentum to unite and care for one another,” said the Minister of Religion, as quoted from the official website of the Ministry of Religion.

According to him, the nation is currently faced with the Covid-19 plague. Togetherness and obedience to the joint commitments taught by the Quran are capital and solutions to the problems of the nation including in overcoming the Covid-19 plague.

The Minister of Religion is optimistic that the plague of Covid-19 can be overcome soon. The Quran teaches that God will not give trials which the people cannot bear.

“Laa yukallifullaahu nafsan illa wus’ahaa. God does not burden someone but according to his ability,” said Fachrur Razi quoting verse 286 of Al Baqarah.

He added as a holy book, the Quran has an important meaning for Muslims. “The Quran is a way of life for Muslims,” ​​explained the Minister of Religion.

Therefore, continued Fachrur Razi, the Ministry of Religion continues to facilitate the community to be able to understand the Qur’an. One of them is by continuing to publish translations and interpretations of the Quran various regional languages ​​to be able to meet the needs of Indonesian people for understanding the scriptures in depth.

“The Quran is the difference between the right and the false, the source of guidance for achieving worldly happiness and the hereafter. Nuzulul Qur’an warning is a momentum to understand the message of the Quran and practice it as a guide in building a superior, advanced and noble civilization, “he concluded. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)