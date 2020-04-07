Prevent COVID-19, Minister of Religion Appeals Tarawih Prayers Held at Home

Jakarta, MINA – Minister of Religion Fachrul Razi urges Muslims in Indonesia to perform Tarawih Prayers and read Al-Quran to be held at home during Ramadan.

It was done to prevent the spread of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) which is currently sweeping the world, including Indonesia.

The appeal is contained in Circular Letter Number 6 of 2020. “Tarawih Prayer is sufficient to be performed individually or to worship together with the nuclear family at home,” said the Minister of Religion in Jakarta, as quoted from the official website of the Indonesian Ministry of Religion on Monday.

The Minister of Religion explained that the Circular was intended to provide guidelines for worship in line with Islamic Sharia while preventing, reducing the spread, and protecting Muslim employees and communities in Indonesia from the risk of COVID-19.

As with Tarawih, worship like Tilawah and Tadarus Al-Quran is also expected that the Minister of Religion can be held in their own homes.

“Tilawah or Tadarus Al-Quran is carried out in their respective homes based on the orders of the Prophet Muhammad to illuminate the house with Tilawah Al-Quran,” he added.

The Minister of Religion also appealed to Muslims not to do the sahur on the road or ifthar jama’i tradition (breaking the fast together) which usually involves many people.

“Sahur and breaking the fast are carried out by individuals or families, there is no need to eat on the road or ifthar jama’i (breaking the fast together),” said the Minister of Religion.

This appeal also applies to breaking the fast together by government agencies, private institutions, mosques and musalas.

“Breaking the fast together whether carried out in government agencies, private institutions, mosques and prayer rooms will be canceled,” said the Minister of Religion.

The Minister of Religion also stressed that the guidelines were valid during the emergency period of COVID-19 outbreak.

“All of the above guidelines can be ignored if the Central Government’s official statement has been issued, for the entire territory of the country, or the Regional Government for their respective regions, which states that conditions are safe from COVID-19,” he concluded. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)