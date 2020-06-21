Minister of Manpower Appreciates Danone SN Indonesia’s Implementation of Health Protocol in Workplace

Yogyakarta, MINA – Indonesian Minister of Manpower Ida Fauziyah visited PT Sarihusada Generasi Mahardhika Factory, Saturday (June 20), which is a part of Danone Specialized Nutrition (SN) Indonesia.

This visit was conducted as a part of the Ministry’s agenda to assess the implementation of health protocol during the new normal period in few companies.

The entourage of Minister of Manpower was welcomed by Delta Deritawan as Manufacturing Director Danone SN Indonesia who also gave explanation on how the health and safety protocol has been strictly implemented in the factory.

In front of Danone SN Indonesia’s management and employees in Yogya, Minister Ida Fauziyah sent her gratitude for Sarihusada’s and Danone’s support in COVID-19 handling both for their own employees as well as the government through given donation.

“We see an excellent synergy and harmony between the management and labors to increase performance productivity. I hope we can always have positive outtake from this pandemic for business continuity to avoid employee lay-off,” said Ida Fauziyah.

Despite not being able to physically meet the Minister in the factory, CEO Danone SN Indonesia Connie Ang said, “Danone SN Indonesia is very honored to have Minister of Manpower visiting our Jogja factory today. This is a difficult time for everybody but our team’s top priority is to protect the safety and health of all our employees and the consistent high quality of all our products.”

“We hope we can be a good example of how compliant implementation of health and safety protocols towards Government recommendation can help the sustainability of our production, so that we can supply nutrition products needed by mothers and children accross the country. It is our mission as Danone SN Indonesia to serve life of mothers and children everyday, and everyone of our team will go the extra mile to do their best to deliver this daily,” Connie added.

Danone SN Indonesia factory provides safe and healthy working environment, and promotes healthy lifestyle to employees. On top of that in all parts of operation, health protocol has also been implemented to identify COVID-19 risk factors towards employees. In the factory premises, we regularly do the physical distancing policy; temperature check; providing mask, hand sanitizer, handwashing sink; as well as obligating and providing the use of PPE (Personal Protective Equipment/ APD) to employees in operations and product distribution.

“Health and safety protocols have to be fulfilled by industy during operation. Make those health protocols as neccessity to protect yourselves and others from COVID-19. The principal is to comply to the health protocol,” said Minister Ida Fauziyah in the middle of the visit.

Danone SN Indonesia produces various nutritious products for pregnant and lactatinf mothers and for children.

Danone implements health and safety protocls in the workplace according to the Government’s policy including the Ministy of Manpower, Ministry of Health, Ministry of Industry and Local Government.

“We are also obligating the same standard of health protocol for third party visitors including our distributors operating during this COVID-19 pandemic,” said Delta Deritawan.(R/R1/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)