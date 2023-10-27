Minister of Health: We Reject US’ Refusal Number of Palestinians Killed

Gaza, MINA – The spokesperson for the Ministry of Health in Gaza, Ashraf Al-Qudra, rejected the US administration’s refusal to accept fatality numbers issued from Gaza as result of the ongoing Israeli aggression, Middle East Monitor reported on Friday.

In the past 20 days the Israeli occupation army has continued to target Gaza8 with intense air strikes that have killed 7,028 Palestinians, including 2,913 children, 1,709 women, and 397 elderly people, and injured 18,484 people, in addition to more than 1,650 people missing under the rubble.

An unprecedented humanitarian disaster has unfolded as a result of the cut-off of supplies like electricity, water, fuel and treatment in the Gaza Strip.

On Wednesday, however, US President Joe Biden said, “I have no notion that the Palestinians are telling the truth about how many people are killed,” in another apparent step to cover up for Israel’s genocidal bombing of the besieged Gaza Strip.

White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby added: “We all know that the Gazan Ministry of Health is just a front for Hamas. It’s a it’s run by Hamas, a terrorist organisation. I’ve said it myself up here: We can’t take anything coming out of Hamas, including the so-called Ministry of Health, at face value.”

However, the Israel and Palestine Director at Human Rights Watch (HRW), Omar Shakir, said he saw no evidence that the numbers were being manipulated.

“We have been monitoring human rights abuses in the Gaza Strip for three decades, including several rounds of hostilities. We’ve generally found the data that comes out of the ministry of health to be reliable,” he said.“When we have done our own independent investigations around particular strikes, and we’ve compared those figures against those from the health ministry, there haven’t been major deviations”. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)