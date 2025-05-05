40 Martyred, 125 Injured in 24 Hours Due to Ongoing Israeli Attacks

Gaza, MINA – The Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip announced on Sunday that 40 Palestinians were killed and 125 others injured in the past 24 hours due to continued Israeli occupation attacks, Palestine Information Center reported.

According to the ministry’s statement, the total number of casualties since March 18, 2025, has reached 2,436 deaths and 6,450 injuries.

Since the start of the Israeli offensive on October 7, 2023, the death toll in Gaza has risen to 52,535 with 118,491 injured.

The ministry also reported that numerous victims remain trapped under the rubble of destroyed buildings, with recovery efforts hindered by ongoing restrictions imposed by the Israeli military. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)