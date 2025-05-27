SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Saudi Arabia Highlights Readiness for Hajj 1446H

Riyadh, MINA – Saudi Arabia has reiterated its full readiness to serve over one million pilgrims during Hajj 1446H, with integrated digital systems and enhanced infrastructure ensuring a smooth and safe experience. More than 1.07 million pilgrims have already arrived in the Kingdom, Arab News reported.

In a joint press conference held on Monday, the Ministers of Hajj and Umrah, Health, Transport, and Media outlined comprehensive strategies aligned with Vision 2030, focusing on operational efficiency and service excellence.

Hajj and Umrah Minister Tawfiq Al-Rabiah announced the issuance of over 1.4 million Nusuk smart cards and the launch of more than 30 new services via the Nusuk app, supporting pilgrims from arrival to departure. Camp allocations in Mina and Arafat are now fully integrated with crowd flow systems.

Al-Rabiah said the ministry had conducted over 37,000 inspections in May, resolving 3,400 violations promptly. More than 120 guidance points and over 400 electric carts have been deployed to aid elderly and disabled pilgrims.

Health Minister Fahad Al-Jalajel reported the delivery of more than 50,000 healthcare services with no epidemic cases detected. A 60% increase in clinical capacity includes 3 field hospitals, 71 emergency points, 900 ambulances, and 11 air ambulances. The ministry has performed 140 surgeries, 65 heart catheterizations, and 6 open-heart operations.

Transport Minister Saleh Al-Jasser introduced smart monitoring tools, including drones and sensor-enabled roads reducing surface temperatures by up to 12°C. The Mashair Train can carry 72,000 pilgrims per hour, and the Haramain Railway offers 2 million seats, an increase of 400,000 from last year. Cooling road technologies have also expanded by 30%.

Media Minister Salman Al-Dosari highlighted global communication efforts, including Hajj awareness campaigns in 50 languages and media coverage by broadcasters from over 25 countries. More than 10,000 Wi-Fi hotspots are now active at holy sites. Al-Dosari emphasized the role of artificial intelligence in real-time decision-making and crowd management.

“Serving pilgrims is a duty we inherit and honor,” Al-Dosari said. “Every detail matters, and this year, every tool of technology and collaboration is in place to ensure a successful Hajj.” []

