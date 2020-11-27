Miftachul Akhyar Elected as General Chair of Indonesian Ulema Council

Jakarta, MINA – Rais Aam Executive Board of Nahdlatul Ulama Miftachul Akhyar was elected as General Chair of the Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) for the 2020-2025 period replacing Ma’ruf Amin who became Vice President.

The determination of Miftachul Akhyar was produced by consensus by the formation team at the 10th National Conference (Munas) of the Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI).

Ma’ruf Amin said that the election was carried out through a closed meeting of 17 formation teams which he led by following health protocols and undergoing rapid tests.

Apart from the election of the general chairman, the National Conference also appointed Amirsyah as Secretary General replacing Buya Anwar Abbas.

“The atmosphere was very fluid, not tough, so thank God the meeting resulted in the decision of the Daily Executive Board and the Advisory Council. The results cannot be contested, ”said Ma’ruf Amin on Friday.

Miftachul Akhyar is the caretaker of the Miftachus Sunnah Islamic Boarding School, Surabaya, East Java.

Miftachul who was born in 1953, served as Rais Syuriah PCNU Surabaya 2000-2005, Rais Syuriah PWNU East Java 2007-2013, 2013-2018 and Deputy Rais Aam PBNU 2015-2020 who were subsequently appointed as Acting. Rais Aam PBNU 2018-2020.

MUI is a non-governmental organization that accommodates Muslim scholars, zu’ama, and intellectuals in Indonesia to guide, nurture and protect the Muslims.

The Indonesian Ulema Council was established on 7 Rajab 1395 Hijriah, to coincide with July 26, 1975 in Jakarta, Indonesia. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)