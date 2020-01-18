MERHROM Requests British Government to Support Rohingya

Kuala Lumpur, MINA – The President of Myanmar Ethnic Rohingya Human Rights Organization Malaysia (MERHROM) Zafar Ahmad bin Abdul Ghani requests British Government to support Rohingya in Myanmar.

“For the year 2020 onwards we would like to work closely with the British High Commission and the British government particularly to strengthen the advocacy to end Rohingya Genocide and rights protection of Stateless Rohingya,” Abdul Ghani said in press release which is received by MINA on Saturday.

He said MERHROM was not funded by any agencies. It resulted in many program cannot be implemented. Therefore, they are requesting the support from the British government particularly on financial, humanitarian and technical support.

“The support from the British government is very crucial in order to keep the momentum in our global advocacy to end Rohingya Genocide and the rights protection,” he said.

Abdul Ghani also is a Rohingya refugee living in Malaysia since 1992. He established MERHROM in 1998 to advocate for the riqghts of Stateless Rohingya in Malaysia, Arakan State and in Exile.

The MERHROM’s main works are focusing on advocacy, rights protection, public awareness, community development, health, education, family related issues and issues related to Islamic faith.

They have carried out its duty to the maximum level for the past 21 years despite not having funding from any agencies. Despite having very limited resources MERHROM continues to carry out the programs within its capacity endlessly.

MERHROM has been working closely with the British High Commission in Kuala Lumpur previously. However for the past 3 years there is lesser contact with the British High Commissioner due to change of High Commissioner and location. (R/RE1)

