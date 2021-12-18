MER-C Humanitarian Safari: dr. Sarbini Visits Parisada Hindu Dharma Indonesia

Jakarta, MINA – The Chairman of the MER-C Presidium dr. Sarbini Abdul Murad on Thursday visited the Humanitarian Safari to the Parisada Hindu Dharma Indonesia or PHDI office as the Supreme Council of Hindu Religion in Indonesia.

He said, this visit is in order to invite all Indonesian people, especially Hindus in Indonesia to participate in supporting the independence of Palestine, because independence is a human right of every country. Indonesia has a constitutional responsibility as well to support this effort.

Sarbini was accepted by drg. Nyoman Suartanu as Head of the Health and Human Social Affairs Division of PHDI. As one of the Hindu figures in Indonesia, drg. Nyoman responded positively to the visit being carried out by MER-C because it intersects with human values.

“Looking at the safari conducted by MER-C, the intersection is in human values. We can’t sort out people who are suffering, people who are affected by disasters, they are all human problems. In terms of good value, in any book, if we talk about humanitarian issues, it must be the highest,” said Nyoman.

Furthermore, Nyoman explained that PHDI is under Hindu values ​​and the teachings of the Vedas. “The values ​​in the Vedas, in the teachings of Hinduism are loving life. PHDI upholds these values, preserves life and loves life, then it goes into human values,” he said.

He also expressed his concern with the prolonged Palestinian-Israeli conflict which caused many casualties.

“We are sad that there seems to be no ending. This is a humanitarian issue, of course, we as human beings in the world have the responsibility and obligation to stop all conflicts that ultimately cause humanitarian casualties,” he explained.

Responding to the discussion on efforts to stop this prolonged conflict and the existence of a two-state solution option which is also supported by the Indonesian government, drg. Nyoman Suartanu views this as a win-win solution for the two warring parties.

“The two countries’ solution is a form of win-win solution. If at first one party wanted to dominate, the other party wanted to defend, the win-win solution is let’s share, sort out, don’t let something like that happen again,” said Nyoman.

However, in detail, because it touches on government policies, according to him, PHDI really respects how the Indonesian government makes a wise decision on this condition because we have obligations and responsibilities about it.

“Even though we have regulations, we will definitely comply with the positive policy of state law. Even the state will not make a rash decision,” he said.

At the end of the meeting, to strengthen the relationship between MER-C and PHDI, dr. Sarbini handed over an Indonesia–Palestine scarf to drg. Nyoman and a placard with the MER-C logo.

The Indonesia–Palestine scarf was specially designed by MER-C by juxtaposing a batik design from Indonesia and a black and white checkered design from Palestine as a symbol of friendship between Indonesia and Palestine. (R/R7/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)