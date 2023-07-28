Ma’ruf Amin: Women Becoming Imam in Salat is a Deviant Practice

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian Vice President Ma’ruf Amin said that the invitation for women to become an imam in salat is a practice of deviance, not a difference.

This was conveyed by the Vice President in his remarks at the 48th anniversary of the Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) at Taman Mini Indonesia Indah (TMII), Jakarta on Wednesday.

“For example, if a woman becomes the imam salat that’s not a difference, it’s an aberration,” said the Vice President who is also the Chairman of the Advisory Council of the Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI).

The Vice President did not give specific examples of the case of women becoming an imam in salat in question.

However, previously the Al Zaytun Islamic Boarding School in Indramayu had indeed invited women to become a imam in salat.

The Vice President only asked the MUI to deal with such issues proportionally.

“The rule is ‘la yunkar almukhtalaf fihi, wa’innama yunkar almujmae ealayh (Issues that are still in dispute (the prohibition) cannot be denied, but must deny the issues which have been agreed upon)’,” he said.

This has been consistent with the council of scholars from the past. Hopefully until now it is like that, “explained the Vice President.

Ma’ruf Amin conveyed this in order to strengthen the MUI’s role in protecting people from deviations.

The Vice President, who is also the former Chair of the MUI Fatwa Commission, said that differences are something that must be tolerated, but deviations cannot be tolerated and must be straightened out.

“However, there are people who perceive irregularities as differences,” said the Vice President.

He said the MUI, as an institution that is most appropriate to become an institutional leader of the people, must be able to provide direction to the people.

The Vice President said that the MUI is an institution that runs on rails like a train. The direction of the MUI is clearly according to the rails or foundation/framework, and cannot be taken anywhere.

“That’s why I often say the (Indonesian) Ulema Council is a train, it can’t be taken anywhere. He walked on the rails. So if people who want to join the Ulama Council follow the rails.

“If you don’t want to go on the rails, you want to be alone, you want to drive your own current, don’t take the train, don’t take the Ulama Council, just take a taxi, if you want a taxi, you can take it anywhere without using the rails,” he explained.

On that occasion the Vice President also reminded the MUI to continue to strengthen the people, both in terms of norms, education and the economy.

MUI is expected to continue to play a role as a government partner in strengthening national unity, harmony and diversity. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)